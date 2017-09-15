Group condemns Threat of Violence ahead Anambra Governorship Polls

A GROUP known as “Vote, Not Fight Campaign”, has condemned threats by some political parties to boycott and cause violence during the November 18, gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

The team made up of Nigerian music artistes was led by Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Face and other members who paid courtesy visit to Governor Willie Obiano at Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

Welcoming the group, Gov. Obiano explained that Anambra had been a peaceful state since he assumed office.

It was that peaceful atmosphere that led to high influx of developments into the state.

He, however, harped on the need for the group to take the campaign to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the security agencies to emphasise the need to be neutral in their roles during the election.

According to him, crisis can occur if a few people try to thwart the people’s collective resolve to have the type of leader they deserve.

The Anambra State election will be peaceful.

Obiano while commending the group for the initiative, maintained that All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, as a party in power in the state, had always been a peaceful one, with a slogan that encouraged brotherliness.

The party in addition had a tradition of winning elections `fair and square’.

2Face in a remark commended Gov. Obiano for his peaceful stance on the election, which he said `aligns with our ultimate objective’.

He added that they were focusing mainly on youths because of their vulnerability to violence occasioned by the high rate of unemployment in the Nigeria generally.

Earlier, , executive director, Youngsters Development Initiative, Abuja, said they were in Anambra as part of efforts to mobilise Anambra Youths to participate actively in the upcoming governorship election.

“We want them to shun pre and post-election violence’’.

Bangwell described peace as a pre-condition for meaningful development of any kind in any human society.

“What we bring is a message of peace to the youths who are usually manipulated and used as tools for election violence’’.

In a vote of thanks, one of the coordinators of the programme in the state, Nonso Orakwe, said “with the assurance given by the governor, we shall partner his administration to get the message to all nooks and crannies of the state in order to meet the target of the campaign’’.

Obiano was later presented with sensitization materials of the group after which he presented 2Face with the state’s souvenir.

– Sept 15, 2017 @ 17:53 GMT |