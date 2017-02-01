Group Flays APC Chairman over Promise to Save Kashamu from Extradition to USA

–

AN Abuja-based group, the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria, SRLN, has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Odigie Oyegun over his reported promise to save the embattled Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji from being extradited to the United States of America, USA, to face trial for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking if he decamped to the APC.

SRLN, in a statement on Wednesday, signed by its National Co-ordinator, Chima Ubeku, challenged Oyegun to come out openly and tell Nigerians whether or not his party will protect Senator Kashamu from extradition if he decamps to the APC.

It said Oyegun’s continued silence on the report of his meeting with Kashamu and his demand that the senator should decamp to APC to save himself from extradition will mean that the report is true.

The group reminded Oyegun and his party that Kenya just extradited four members of a drug cartel to the United States for trial for allegedly directing a major heroin trafficking ring in East Africa.

It said the APC-led federal government should not be seen as protecting suspected criminals who should be facing trial either in Nigeria or foreign lands.

The SRLN noted the dangerous trend in the country, in which anti-corruption fight of the federal government is targeted at members of the opposition alone and said it was not too strange that Senator Kashamu was now being asked to join the APC so as to be saved from being extradited to the USA to face his drug cases.

The group called on the federal government to immediately extradite Senator Kashamu to the USA so that Nigeria can be washed clean of complicity is his alleged criminal acts.

— Feb 1, 2017 @ 18:20 GMT

|