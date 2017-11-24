Head of service re-assures workers of better days ahead

THE Anambra State Head of Service, Mr Harry Udu has assured the state workforce of better days ahead as Gov. Willie Obiano will fulfil all his promises to workers in the state.

According to him things will start happening as soon as the 2018 budget is passed.

Mr Udu gave this assurance on Nov. 23, during interactive forum with some newsmen in his Office at Chief Jerome Udoji Secretariat Complex, Awka.

He described the governor’s landslide victory at the poll as a “Unprecedented Divine Mandate’’.

The head of service said the governor’s victory in all 21 Local Government Areas of the state had shown that APGA was the only party for Ndi Anambra and Ndi Igbo at large.

He described the outcome of the election as one of the significant events in the history of Nigeria.

The head of service commended Ndi Anambra, especially the workers for demonstrating high level of maturity and voting for more democracy dividends in spite of the threats before the election.

Mr Udu, then, congratulated Gov. Obiano and his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke on their re-election and prayed for God’s protection on them in their second term.

– Nov. 24, 2017 @ 17:17 GMT /