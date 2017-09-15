IGP deploys 500 Mobile Policemen in Aba

IBRAHIM Idris, inspector-general of Police, IGP, has deployed more than 500 Police Mobile Force men to Aba, Abia State, to restore peace in the troubled city.

Taiwo Lakanu, assistant inspector-general of Police, AIG, Operations, on a duty tour to Aba, on Friday, September 15, said the IGP wanted peace restored to Abia State immediately, hence the deployment of the mobile policemen who had assumed duty in Aba.

“You can see that we have placed security and that the whole place is quiet and our men are on patrol,” Lakanu said.

“For now we are still monitoring, there is no problem. We are on top of the situation.

“We are working in tandem with other agencies and they are cooperating with us.”

The city was embroiled in a clash between soldiers and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, members in Aba between Sunday and Tuesday, prompting Okezie Ikpeazu, the state governor, to impose a four-day curfew on the city.

– Sept 15, 2017 @ 18:24 GMT |