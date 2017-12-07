I’m baffled over PDP’s comeback bid – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bid to stage a comeback to corridors of power despite the atrocities committed against the country.

Buhari said “the atrocities committed by this group against the country are still fresh in our mind, and coming to think of it that they are dreaming to stage a comeback is highly surprising”

The President who spoke during an interactive session with Community leaders in Kano as part of activities to round off his two day visit to the commercial city revealed how “this group plunged the country into unnecessary economic mess owing to wanton looting of our common wealth Buhari revealed that out of the three major agenda of his administration, the fight against corruption has been the most difficult due to challenges from completing agencies.

He explained that those who have the onus to administer justice on corrupt individuals are themselves complicit of corruption, adding “it becomes difficult to confront it head on” Buhari said, “in a raid conducted by security agents on the resident of a Federal High Court judge recently, they found in his possession four diplomatic passports, huge amount of hard currency and other incriminating documents bordering on economic crime, and these are the same guys empowered by the constitution to dispensed justice on saboteurs”

The President noted that despite the hitches, his administration had succeeded in restoring certain level of sanity, adding that the tempo would be sustained to strengthen the system He said that the choice of Hameed Ali as the Controller General, Custom service was strategic to the war against corruption, stressing that “Ali has not disappointed him so far” Buhari who dismissed emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi’s II call on the federal government to review the Ecowas protocol said that “it’s better to seek to live in peace with your neighbors ”

He said “If you could recall, I’ve went round these neighbouring countries and sought for their cooperation, and it’s up-to us to look inward and attend to leakages ” Summing up his impression of the reception accorded him during his two days visit to Kano, President Buhari declared that it was a clear message he is loved by Nigerians.

He declared “I’m impressed by the colourful Durbar, the turn out of thousands on the streets is a clear signal that Buhari still have an edge over others” – Vanguard

