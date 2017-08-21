I’m Happy Buhari Has Returned – Fayose

GOVERNOR Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and a leading critic of President Muhammadu Buhari said he was happy to see the president back to the country.

Nevertheless, Fayose, who is also chairman of the governors’ forum of the Peoples Democratic Party, said on Monday, August 21, said the president must start working immediately on repositioning the country.

“We are happy that President Buhari is back, it is a welcome development,” the governor said in a statement, adding: “But Nigerians are hungry, they need food, they need development.

“We in PDP know what is right for Nigerians, democracy is strengthened by opposition; APC should face governance squarely and give Nigerians democratic dividends.”

Fayose was one of the most vocal critics of Buhari’s months-long medical vacation in London.

In June, he alleged that the president’s health had deteriorated so much that he was placed on life support. Although, he said his assertion was based “available and verifiable facts” he got from London and within the All Progressives Congress, APC, however, did not provide a proof.

“Our president does not only have voice impairment, he has been on life support since June 6, 2017, at a West-End, London Hospital,” Fayose said at a press conference in Ado Ekiti on June 28.

