INEC to deploy 20,000 Ad-Hoc Staff for Anambra Guber Election

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has unveiled plans to deploy 20,000 ad-hoc staff for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming November 18, governorship election in Anambra State.

Nkwachukwu Orji, residents electoral commissioner, REC, in the state, said this at the end of a two-day workshop organised by the commission in preparation for the election.

Orji explained that the workshop was organised to enable them to access the progress of the last Continuous Voter Registration,CVR exercise organised in the state.

“This is to enable the commission to come up with the voter register before the Oct. 18.’’

He described election as multi-stakeholders activity that requires all efforts to be adjudged successful.

The REC also said that they were working round the clock to ensure that all the needed logistics were in place before the election.

He, then, assured that there would be huge deployment of security operatives as well as vehicles and helicopters for the exercise.

Also, Clement Nwankwo, representative of Nigerian civil society urged its members to ensure proper sensitisation, election monitoring and observation.

He also kicked against the idea of flooding voting points with military presence, adding that the presence of the military men could contribute to political apathy.

Some of the participants, Tope Ayeleso, Ernest Nnagbor both electoral officers re-assured that they would remain incorruptible during and after the election.

