INEC releases timetable for Dino Melaye’s Recall

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is to conduct verification for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye, who is representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, on October 14.

Augusta Ogakwu, secretary to the INEC, issued a statement on Monday, detailing the commissions amended timetable and schedule of activities. The verification would take place in all polling units in Kogi West.

INEC notification for the exercise would be released on October 3.

According to the statement, INEC has fixed October 5, as the last day for the submission of applications by observers, and October 9, for the publication of the list of accredited observers for the exercise.

The commission will hold its stakeholders’ meeting at the Senatorial District headquarters and Local Government headquarters on October 10.

The last day for the submission of names of polling agents for the verification by the member sought to be recalled and the representatives of the petitioners had also been scheduled for October 12.

The INEC has provided Melaye with relevant materials to study.

“In fixing the timetable for the verification, sufficient time has been provided for the senator to study the petition and accompanying materials to effectively prepare for the verification in accordance with the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja,” the statement said.

Realnews reports that court on Aug. 11, directed the commission to continue with the suspended recall process.

Melaye’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome has also gone to appellate court to contest the ruling of the Federal High Court against his client.

Sept 19, 2017