IPOB Not a Terrorist Organisation – Ozekhome

MIKE Ozekhome, SAN, and human rights activists, has rejected the description of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, by the Nigerian military as a terrorist organization,accusing the federal government appears to be selective in its pronouncement.

Ozekhome, a constitutional lawyer made this known while reacting to the Defence headquarters categorization of IPOB as a terrorist organization because it was in possession of weapons, had a secret service and was planning a national guard.

He wondered why other groups such as Niger Delta Militant groups were not declared terrorists organisations.

He said: “I do not believe the instances cited by the Defence Headquarters to justify declaring IPOD a terrorist organization. The last time I checked, I can’t remember any of such organizations operating in the country being declared terrorist organizations.

“The herdsmen who go on rampage daily, maiming, raping, killing, those responsible for the Agatu massacre, Shiites massacre, Southern Kaduna progrom, indiscriminate killings, brazen quit notices givers, across Nigeria, etc, have never been arrested, prosecuted, let alone being proscribed and stigmatized.as terrorist organizations.

“We must surely have and operate two sets of laws for two sets of peoples in Nigeria. Nigeria, we hail thee. A government should be seen to be fair to all component parts of Nigeria,” he said.

– Sept 16, 2017 @ 3:22 GMT /