Jos crisis: Police warn Plateau residents over inciting comments

FOLLOWING the reported clash in Jos on Thursday, which led to the Plateau state government declaring dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital, the Police Command in the state has warned residents to desist from making inciting comments capable of threatening the existing peace in the area.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Terna Tyopev, gave the warning in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Jos.

Tension and confusion had enveloped the city on Thursday following rumours that youths were attacking people over the situation in the South-East. Some traders were equally reported to have closed shops unusually for fear of being attacked. Areas worst affected by the situation included Akpata, Teminus, Gada-Biyu and Yan-Trailer.

Tyopev said the incident was caused by “the action and comments made by those who are so bent on causing violence”.

He maintained that there was no crisis in the state, but minor confusion caused by “enemies of peace”.

“What happened yesterday in some parts of Jos city was not crisis but skirmishes arising from inciting comments from some members of the public. “Thank God we were able to deploy our officers and men to the affected areas, and normalcy has been restored.

“However, we must warn citizens of the state against inflammatory statements; people must stop making comments that can be inciting,” he said. Tyopev said the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the state government was still in force and urged the people to obey it. He also advised parents to educate their children on the importance of peaceful coexistence in the society. – Vanguard

– Sept 15, 2017 @ 15:15 GMT |