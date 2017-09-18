Kaduna APC endorses Buhari, El-Rufai for 2019

THE Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State for the 2019 elections.

The party said the endorsement was without prejudice to the right of other party members to seek the offices in 2019.

Rising from a stakeholders’ meeting with party officials from the 255 electoral wards on Saturday, September 16, the party resolved that there was only one APC leadership in Kaduna State under the leadership of Shuaibu Idris, its acting chairman.

The resolutions, which were contained in a communiqué, also indicated that the stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the July 29, 2017 delegates congress election in the state and affirmed the outcome of the congress to the national headquarters of the party.

The stakeholders also resolved to pursue genuine reconciliation with aggrieved members who, despite their grievances, had shown deep commitment to the progress and stability of the party in the state.

Reacting, El-Rufai thanked party leaders and members whom he assured that the APC government of Kaduna State would not compromise on its commitment and dedication to improving education, health and security and infrastructure.

The governor, however, apologised for any offence that any government or party official might have caused to any party member. He also appealed to members not to settle their differences through media confrontation.

Idris, who presided over the meeting, insisted that the party supremacy was non-negotiable, and affirmed that the party would discipline any member found working against progress and unity of the APC in the state.

