Kola Ologbodiyan, PDP Publicity Aspirant, Urges National Renewal

KOLA Ologbondiyan, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national publicity secretary aspirant, has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-Maulud to renew their commitment to unity, patriotism and peaceful co-existence as illustrated in the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Ologbondiyan, in a goodwill message on Friday, December 1, said the occasion “offers us as Nigerians a strong lesson to rally together in faith, forge a patriotic formidable front, collectively rescue our nation from despondency and return it to the path of unity and economic prosperity.

“Indeed, the celebration of the birth of the holy Prophet Mohammed, presents to us a key message on the triumph of faith over gloom and misery. The challenges and economic hardship, which Nigerians have been subjected to in the last two years, must not erode our resilience for which we are known, but a catalyst for a new beginning in our national life.

“All we need at this point is to jettison our divisive sentiments, work together to overcome our imposed economic and social travails, and rebuild a democratic nation where no man is subjugated or relegated and where the resources freely given to us by God are effectively harnessed and channelled for the good of all.

“Despite the disappointments, unfulfilled promises, constitutional violations, erosion of personal rights and freedom, and the hardship that have become the order of the day in the last two years, we must not discard our values, and we must not become dejected as there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We must therefore wake up, refuse to be further deceived and rally around that platform where the good of the nation and the wellbeing of her citizens are paramount”, the statement said.

Urging Nigerians to use the occasion to further show love to one another, Ologbondiyan charged all members of the PDP to continue to propagate the party’s ideology of national unity, peaceful co-existence, equity and justice to all, adding that the nation is in dire need of such values.

Ologbondiyan finally, urged all to continue to pray for the nation while wishing all Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

– Dec. 1, 2017 @ 16:27 GMT