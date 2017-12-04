Let Your Good works Speak for You – Abe

MAGNUS Abe, the senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has advised Nigerians to embark on good works that would speak for them when they are no more.

Abe gave the advice while speaking at the funeral service of Johnson Poromon, a former Methodist Bishop of Port Harcourt, at Bera community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The senator said he would not defend the political class for the failures of the Nigerian state as enumerated by Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, the prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in his homily, rather every politician will answer for himself before God when the time comes.

“Each and every one of us must go home and individually check our conscience and our work that we are doing in the community. For that day when we get to heaven, when they call Obasanjo, he will answer for himself.

“When they call Babangida, he will answer for himself; and when they call Shagari, he will answer for himself. Everybody will answer for himself. Each and every one of us will answer our names,” he said.

Abe, who is chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, said that the late Poromon lived his life in the service of the church and mankind and thanked the Methodist Church Nigeria for the great honour accorded the late bishop at his death, its support to the deceased family and the large turnout of its members at the funeral service.

He said: “We are happy to see all of you. We have seen the support the Church has given for this burial; it is an encouragement to all of us in this community. We thank you.

In his message at the funeral service, Uche admonished politicians to always remember that when the role is call up yonder their activities here on earth will be tested.

