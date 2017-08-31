Massive Crowd welcome President Buhari in Daura

THE PEOPLE of Katsina State trooped out to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari, who has gone to his hometown in Daura for the Sallah holidays. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Airforce helicopter conveying the president and members of his immediate family landed at the airstrip at 4:45 p.m on Wednesday.

The president was received by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouk, politicians and thousands of well-wishers.

Buhari, looking much healthier and radiant, smiled as he waved to the mammoth crowd. He walked from the airstrip to his residence in the GRA of the town.

Inside the town itself, Buhari’s arrival excited many people, who broke out in prayers for his good health.

Aminu Shehu, a trader, who could not control his emotion, described the arrival of the president as a relief to Nigerians, especially his kinsmen who spent a year without seeing him.

He praised God that the president was looking happy and not fatigued.

Shehu said: “We will continue to pray for the well-being of the president.’’

Nana Mohammed, a politician from Maiadua Local Government Area, said the president was back for the better, describing his arrival as an unprecedented home coming and “we wish him well’’.

Abdurrahaman Danmalan, a politician and the Danmadamin Daura, described the numerous reforms introduced by the present administration as a welcome development.

He said the president was pursuing the reforms on agriculture, education, security and infrastructure with vigour.

On his part, Musa Mohammed, chairman of the Daura chapter of the NURTW, thanked God and well-meaning Nigerians for their sustained prayers for the recovery of the president.

He said his members would book for an appointment to see the president to formally greet and interact with him.

Ali Rabe, chairman of the Daura Emirate Amalgamation of Political Associations, also told NAN that arrangement for a thanksgiving service had been concluded.

Rabe disclosed that the event would hold two days after Sallah. NAN also reports that VIPs such as governors and ministers followed Buhari into Daura.

Massive security has been mounted in and around the ancient town.

– Aug 31, 2017 @ 15:41 GMT |