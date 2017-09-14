Meeting of South East Governors Forum to hold without Nnamdi kanu

THE South-East Governors Forum will hold its scheduled meeting on Friday to discuss the face-off between the Nigerian Army and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Aba and Umuahia, Abia.

Mike Udah, director of Media and Communication of the forum’s secretariat, made this known in a telephone interview with the Newsmen on Thursday in Abakaliki.

Udah said that he had not received any contrary information, even as IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu had indicated in media reports that he would not attend the meeting. “I have not received any contrary information from my superiors on the convening of the meeting due to Kanu’s reported absence.

“The South-East governors are desirous to ensure that such an incident does not re-occur and bring lasting peace in the zone,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, recalls that the forum, led by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi, had earlier inaugurated a seven-man committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the clash and report back to it during the meeting.

Udah also denied some media reports that the governors condemned the army’s invasion of both cities, which portrayed it as being against the federal government. He, however, said that the governors were consulting with relevant stakeholders, including the military hierarchy, to permanently resolve the issue.

– Sept. 14, 2017 @ 18:29 GMT