–

LAI Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture, said the report quoting him as saying President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria could be hampered by a faulty aircraft, was fake.

A statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, a senior assistant to Mohammed said: “The minister has not spoken to anyone on the issue of the president’s return, hence, this report is another from the stable of the purveyors of fake news and should be disregarded.”

— Feb 6, 2017 @ 13:00 GMT

|