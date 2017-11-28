NANS demands probe of Bayelsa Convention killing

THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Tuesday, November 28, called on security agencies to commence prosecution of the persons behind the killing of some members during its convention held in Bayelsa State.

The association also expressed its condolence with the family of Elvis Magam, a 300 level student of University of Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, who was shot to death by suspected cultists, and assured that the perpetrators of the murder would never go unpunished.

NANS said it would assist security agencies in their investigation and ensure that justice would be done in the interest of the dead and particularly the family of the deceased.

The cultists were said to have invaded the venue of the NANS Zonal convention held during the weekend at the Federal University, Otu-Oke, Bayelsa State.

A statement issued by Chinonso Obasi, the president of NANS, recalled that the convention opened with clashes amongst contending aspirants mainly from Akwa-Ibom State over who should represent the state at the Zonal leadership of NANS.

He said: “Much as efforts by the management of Federal University, Otu-Oke, security agencies and the Convention Planning Committee were made to ensure the success of the convention, it is rather unfortunate that some misguided youths parading as students were drafted in by some aspirants from Akwa Ibom State for the sole aim of frustrating the efforts of the organisers.

“The National leadership of NANS salutes the promptness with which the security agencies apprehended some suspects and clearly wish to state that the organization is interested in the arrest, investigation and prosecution of all those involved including their sponsors.

“It is crude, anti-human and unfathomable that young people now resort to arms possession and usage in clearly students election. Our disapproval of such desperation is evident in our numerous efforts at sensitizing and preaching peace in all our activities since emergence.”

Obasi commended the Bayelsa State Police Commissioner and the Department of State Services for their effectiveness in addressing the orchestrated killing and apprehending some of the suspects.

He said: “As a responsible leadership, we intend to assist the security agencies in their ongoing investigation and pledge to see to it that justice is done in the interest of the dead and particularly the family of the slain Elvis Magam, a third year student of UNIUYO.

“While thanking the Bayelsa State government for their love and hospitality, we assure all and sundry that the perpetrators of this murder act will never go unpunished. We call on all students of good conscience at the convention to step forward and assist the security agencies in fishing out all those involved in the mindless killing of a fellow student.”

