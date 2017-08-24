NGO commends Umahi’s Empowerment of 2000 Widows, Release of Over N1.5bn for Gratuity

THE RECENT release of over N1.5 billion by the Government of Ebonyi

State for the immediate payment of the pension and gratuity to retired

workers from 1996 when the state was created till date and empowerment

of 2000 widows across the State have been described as not only as

unprecedented, divine, redefinition of governance but as God’s induced

rescue mission to save the lives of our pensioners and widows through

Gods’s tool (Gov. umahi) to put smiles on the faces of various

families in Ebonyi State.

David Nweze Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State has by

these acts not only redefine governance in Nigeria but has made

governance in Ebonyi State both humane and a divine mission to touch

the lives of the people of Ebonyi State.

“The release of another N400 million for the immediate empowerment of

over 2000 widows domiciled across the 13 local government area of the

State to the tune of N200, 000 each puts Governor Umahi in a

different class among political leaders in Nigeria” DUNAETA said in a

statement today.

DUNAETA noted with happiness that the widows empowerment programme

have been expanded to accommodate additional 2000 widows that will be

selected, verified and paid the sum of N200, 000 each by 1st October,

2017.

It is also on record that the N1billion naira budgeted for the

empowerment of 4000 eligible Ebonyians is still being disbursed by the

Ministry of Empowerment and Job Creation with about 1000 people

collecting their grants of up to N250,000 each while Others who meet

the criteria should expect to be paid with effect from Monday the 21st

of August, 2017.

DUNAETA noted with joy and thanks to God for the conclusion of the

work of the Committee on the Verification of the State Pensions and

Gratuities from 2nd October, 1996 to June 6, and formal

approval of the committee’s report by the executive council of Ebonyi

State on Tuesday, August 15, which led to the release of

the sum of N1.5 billion for the payment of arrears of pensions and

gratuities of Ebonyi workers from 1996 to 2017. It is now left to all

eligible beneficiaries to proceed immediately to the office of the

Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State for verification in order to ensure

that payments are disbursed with dispatch.

These great steps to alleviate the impact of economic recession

amongst our people simply show that we have truly a divinely oriented

administration in Ebonyi State. This was contained in the press

release approved and circulated by Monica Ada Chidinma Eze,

president and founder of a grassroots NGO, the David Umahi Nweze

Akubaraoha Ebonyi Transformation Agenda, DUNAETA, on Wednesday in

Abakaliki the capital of Ebonyi State

Eze, who doubles as a technical adviser on Media to Governor Umahi

further stated that his mentor and boss have truly proved that he is

touched by the plight of the pensioners, widows, youths and elders of

Ebonyi State by approving all these pragmatic and humanitarian

strategies.

– Aug 24, 2017 @ 17:05 GMT