NGO commends Umahi’s Empowerment of 2000 Widows, Release of Over N1.5bn for Gratuity

THE RECENT release of over N1.5 billion by the Government of Ebonyi
State for the immediate payment of the pension and gratuity to retired
workers from 1996 when the state was created till date and empowerment
of 2000 widows across the State have been described as not only as
unprecedented, divine, redefinition of governance but as God’s induced
rescue mission to save the lives of our pensioners and widows through
Gods’s tool (Gov. umahi) to put smiles on the faces of various
families in Ebonyi State.
David Nweze Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State has by
these acts not only redefine governance in Nigeria but has made
governance in Ebonyi State both humane and a divine mission to touch
the lives of the people of Ebonyi State.
“The release of another N400 million for the immediate empowerment of
over 2000 widows domiciled across the 13 local government area of the
State to the tune of N200, 000 each puts Governor Umahi in a
different class among political leaders in Nigeria” DUNAETA said in a
statement today.
DUNAETA noted with happiness that the widows empowerment programme
have been expanded to accommodate additional 2000 widows that will be
selected, verified and paid the sum of N200, 000 each by 1st October,
2017.
It is also on record that the N1billion naira budgeted for the
empowerment of 4000 eligible Ebonyians is still being disbursed by the
Ministry of Empowerment and Job Creation with about 1000 people
collecting their grants of up to N250,000 each while Others who meet
the criteria should expect to be paid with effect from Monday the 21st
of August, 2017.
DUNAETA noted with joy and thanks to God for the conclusion of the
work of the Committee on the Verification of the State Pensions and
Gratuities from 2nd October, 1996 to June 6, and formal
approval of the committee’s report by the executive council of Ebonyi
State on Tuesday, August 15, which led to the release of
the sum of N1.5 billion for the payment of arrears of pensions and
gratuities of Ebonyi workers from 1996 to 2017. It is now left to all
eligible beneficiaries to proceed immediately to the office of the
Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State for verification in order to ensure
that payments are disbursed with dispatch.
These great steps to alleviate the impact of economic recession
amongst our people simply show that we have truly a divinely oriented
administration in Ebonyi State. This was contained in the press
release approved and circulated by Monica Ada Chidinma Eze,
president and founder of a grassroots NGO, the David Umahi Nweze
Akubaraoha Ebonyi Transformation Agenda, DUNAETA, on Wednesday in
Abakaliki the capital of Ebonyi State
Eze, who doubles as a technical adviser on Media to Governor Umahi
further stated that his mentor and boss have truly proved that he is
touched by the plight of the pensioners, widows, youths and elders of
Ebonyi State by approving all these pragmatic and humanitarian
strategies.
– Aug 24, 2017 @ 17:05 GMT