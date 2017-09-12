Nigeria reaffirms Commitment to Host African Tourism Ministers

LAI Mohammed, minister of Information and Culture, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to host African Tourism Ministers under the aegis of the UN World Tourism Organisation, UNWTO, Commission on Africa, CAF, next year.

Addressing the 60th UNWTO CAF Meeting in Chengdu, China, on Tuesday, the minister announced that the 61st edition of the meeting would be held in Abuja, June 4-6, 2018.

He said the choice of Abuja is part of the government’s effort to promote the Nigerian capital city as a conference destination within the sub-region.

”I am truly humbled by your unanimous confidence and I wish to assure you that the Ministry, with the full support of the Presidency and the National Assembly, is committed to ensuring a successful hosting of the 61st meeting of the UNWTO CAF

”I encourage all member states of this great Commission to honour us with your presence at the 61st Meeting of CAF in Abuja, Nigeria. Come and experience the true Nigerian hospitality, warmth and cultural delight,” he said.

The hosting right of the UNWTO CAF meeting was unanimously awarded to Nigeria during the 59th Meeting of the Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in April 2017.

Meanwhile, Mohammed has commended the outgoing secretary general of the UNWTO, Taleb Rifai, for his ”extraordinary work and leadership skill” in shaping the organization to what it is today.

”It is my great pleasure, on behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, to thank you for your efforts towards the development and growth of the tourism sector in Nigeria, ” he said.

The minister also congratulated the outgoing Chairman of CAF, Walter Mzembi, on the successful completion of his final term, and commended the ”excellent way” in which he has steered the affairs of the Commission since his election in 2013.

– Sept 12, 2017 @ 13:25 GMT