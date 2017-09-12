Nigerian Army intends to terrorise, scare My People – Kanu

LEADER of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that the intention of the Nigerian Army was to terrorise and scare his people.

The allegation followed the violence at his residence in Umuahia on Sunday, where some soldiers reportedly clashed with supporters of the IPOB leader.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Kanu claimed that the Army troops were “firing live ammunition to scare people, to terrorise people in this very peaceful village, in this very peaceful town.”

He noted that there was no reason why an Army’s armoured vehicle should patrol in front of his father’s gate if there was no intention to cause mayhem.

Narrating how it happened, he said, “This whole incident happened right here. They drove from that way with their blaring siren that woke me up from my siesta and they went that way to that junction.”

“The armoured tank reversed and came back here. It wanted to come in and my men stopped them here and they started firing at people, right at this very spot,” Kanu alleged.

Earlier, IPOB had accused the soldiers of invading their leader’s home and opened fire on the security personnel who tried to prevent them from gaining entry.

The group alleged that in the process, three people were killed while at least 20 other people sustained various degrees of injury.

In a swift response, the Army denied the claims in a statement issued on Sunday by the assistant director of public relations, 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Ohafia, Major Oyegoke Gbadamosi.

“This is far from the truth,” the statement said, adding that it was the IPOB members who blocked the road against the soldiers who were on an armoured vehicle.

Although the Brigade admitted that troops fired warning shots into the air to disperse the protesters, it insisted that no life was lost. – Channels TV/News Express

