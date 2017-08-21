Nigerian Students, Graduates receive employment, Career Development skills

MORE than 70 Nigerian graduates, undergraduates and High School students have benefitted from a just-ended “Get Ahead” employment and career skills acquisition seminar organised by a public-spirited young Nigerian, Emmanuella Onyinye Ejime.

The one-day event held at the Mass Communications Department of the University of Lagos, Akoka, on 19th August 2017, began with a presentation on Interview, CV writing, Team work, Interpersonal, Communication and Leadership skills by Ms Ejime, a Nigerian and British trained lawyer with global business expertise and who is studying for her PhD in Marketing and Finance.

Her presentation also covered employability strategies and how to secure scholarships for further studies abroad.

In a video presentation, Prof. Callum Morrison, a British expert on Entrepreneurship studies taught participants the attributes of a good entrepreneur and the rudiments of business start-ups. The Coventry University, London Lecturer also addressed how to survive stiff competition in different business environments.

In the second video presentation Raphael Chukwuka Ejime, Emmanuella’s elder brother who is also pursuing his PhD course in the UK, took the participants through the tricky visa requirements procedures for those seeking to further their studies abroad, and on life outside Nigeria.

Reginald Aziza, another promising young Nigerian legal practitioner, who is also commencing his PhD programme in the UK, gave a presentation on Reality Check, which covered the crucial aspects of self-discovery for young people seeking to further their education or in search of good employment.

Other presentations included those of a young Nigerian, Nelson Onwuliri, studying in Canada and another young law graduate, Okerearu Kingsley who has set up a law chambers.

The seminar also featured segments for mentoring of participants who were coached on how to pitch business proposals as well as experience-sharing and peer-learning.

Two participants with promising business proposals were selected for mentorship.

Many of the participants lauded Ms Ejime for the initiative, and especially for making attendance free of charge and also adding food, drinks and souvenirs to the bargain. They described the seminar as very rewarding and encouraged her to make it a regular event.

Ms Ejime said the project sought to fill the gap in the curricula of many High schools and universities which lack modules on employability and career skills.

“It is part of my vision to give back to society as little as I can in terms of knowledge-sharing and rendering service to humanity,” she said, “The Seminar is about empowering both the young and old in Nigeria on how to address the challenges of securing a good job and lucrative career.”

