No rift between Jonathan and Dickson – PDP

THE Peoples Democratic Party has dismissed reports of a brewing political crisis between former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson. The Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, disclosed this while receiving the executive of the state chapter of the party in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said he arrived at this conclusion after his communication with both Jonathan and Dickson, adding that the alleged rift was the imagination of those he described as mischievous, who he said were out to create crisis for the party in Bayelsa State.

Makarfi, however, warned the leadership of the party in the state against dancing to the tune of mischief makers to avoid generating problems in the party. He said, “Don’t allow yourself to be fragmented by rumour. Your executive has been ratified by the convention and that is final. There is no need to pander to rumour of an impending sack of the exco.

“Immediately the rumour broke out, the former President called me to dismiss that rumour and he said there is no iota of truth in the said petition against the Bayesla executive.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the Bayelsa chapter of the PDP, Mose Cleopas, said Jonathan remains a respected leader. – Punch

– Sept 12, 2017 @ 17:25 GMT