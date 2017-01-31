We Have Nothing to Do With Politicians – IPOB

–

INDIGENOUS People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied reports that they are being funded by politicians. IPOB in a statement signed by Emma Mmezu and Clifford Iroanya, its spokesmen, pointed out that they have nothing to do with politicians and cannot be bought with money because they are determined to restore Biafra sovereignty and not out for financial inducement.

The statement said, “The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for quite some time now, we have keenly noticed the outright lies reported regarding the activities of IPOB. We overlooked these baseless and unverifiable lies until we saw a publication of January 29, 2017, was forced by the SSS and Uwazuruike a.k.a. IFEAJUNA to report that IPOB is being sponsored by politicians.

“To set the records straight, one of the cardinal rules in IPOB is that we don’t mingle with politicians nor do we accept any monetary gift or inducement from any politician. This is one of the greatest frustrations of certain governors who have tried everything within their powers to induce IPOB with money, but were roundly rebuffed.

“We call upon the public to contact their aides for confirmation of our claims. IPOB is a global mass-movement that no single individual is capable of funding because we are in over 100 countries and territories all over this earth. Who in their right mind in Nigerian politics can afford what it takes to fund IPOB we ask?

“IPOB depends on monthly contributions of dedicated family members all over the world for its sustenance. We do not have moneybags nor do we have politicians among us with bags of money to sponsor our activities and never will. It will constitute an insult to the memory of our fallen heroes and departed from our principled stance should IPOB seek to accept the engagement of politicians in our activities.” – Vanguard

— Jan 31, 2017 @ 17:30 GMT

