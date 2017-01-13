Nwodo Calls for Cooperation of Ndigbo

–

JOHN Nnia Nwodo, newly elected president-general, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has vowed to lead Ndigbo to their promise land. Nwodo, who emerged the new president-general of the apex socio-cultural body of Ndigbo, said he would be ready to die for the cause of Igboland, if asked to do so.

He pledged to dialogue with the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, so as to make the self determination group speak in one voice with Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He also pledged to enthrone integrity and make efforts to repatriate Igbo business capitals scattered in Diaspora back to Igboland. “Money does not make a man but integrity,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his readiness to work with the new leadership of Ohanaeze, congratulating Nwodo on his election as the president-general of the organisation, describing him as eminently qualified.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media to the president, on Wednesday, January 11, said, President Buhari acknowledged Nwodo as being eminently qualified for the job given his long years of distinguished service to the nation, having served as minister of Civil Aviation in the Second Republic under former President Shehu Shagari and minister of Information and Culture during the administration of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“As Chief Nwodo prepares to settle down with his team to implement his vision for Ohaneze Ndigbo, the president appeals to Ndigbo as well as the wider community of Nigerians to support the new leadership to fulfil their mandate in these challenging times. President Buhari looks forward to working with the new leadership, and assures Ohaneze Ndigbo that his administration will continue to be a partner-in-progress in implementing suggestions, measures and programmes to advance the unity, development and prosperity of Nigeria. The president wishes the Nwodo-led Ohaneze Ndigbo a peaceful and prosperous tenure,” the statement said.

Similarly, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, and the IPOB, also congratulated the new executive, saying they would hold it responsible if there was any form of compromise against the interests of Ndigbo.

— Jan 23, 2017 @ 01:00 GMT

|