Obaseki partners COREN to Check Inflated Road Contracts

GODWIN Obaseki, governor of Edo State, on Wednesday demonstrated his administration’s commitment to the frugal allocation of the resources accruing to the state by setting up a contact group with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, to review road contracts awarded by the state government.

According to Obaseki, the contact group made up of executive members of COREN, the country’s highest engineering regulatory body, would drive down the cost of constructing roads and ensure quality work is done by contractors.

During a courtesy visit by the executive members of COREN in Government House, Benin City, led by Victor Obanor, chief inspector of the Benin Engineering Regulatory Inspectorate, the governor, expressed displeasure over the tendency for contractors to inflate the cost of road construction when the materials are available in within the country.

Obaseki said the partnership with COREN was imperative and essential towards reducing the cost of construction, especially roads.

He noted that his administration places a high premium on transparency and accountability and would ensure there is real value for every tax payer’s kobo spent to fund projects in the state.

He further stressed that the state would need the collaboration of COREN in manpower development in order to boost the capacity of workers in the state, especially engineers.

Earlier, Obanor said the group was impressed with the vision of the governor for infrastructural development in the state.

According to him, “COREN believes that a technical solution is needed to deliver cost-effective and durable infrastructure, bearing in mind the current state of the country’s economy.”

