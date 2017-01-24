Obi Denies Donating Land for Mosque in Agulu

–

PETER Obi, former governor of Anambra State has refutated allegations that he donated 25 acre of land In Agulu to Muslim faithful to build central mosque.

A statement issued by VaI Obienyem, media aide to Obi, stated that the story originated from those who have always wanted a knock-out-blow, that is the utter destruction of Obi.

The statement reads: “But let me proclaim it from the rooftops that they have tried in vain to pitch him against President Muhammadu Buhari. Even when he was not named in electioneering and Bank crises, the same people started naming him in their imagination.

“May it be known to them that the only the only upper cut that will knock Obi down is surpassing his developmental strides in Anambra State and perhaps surpassing the quality of his contributions to national discourses.

“I read the trending news of donation of 25 acres of land in Agulu. My first reaction was to call those knowledgeable in land matters and I was reliably informed that 25 acres runs into hundreds of plots. In fact, they told me we must here be talking of one village.

There is no place in Agulu one can find such expanse of land.

“When enemies write nonsense about Obi, it only offers us the opportunity to remember Anambra’s Glorious past under him. As a Governor, disturbed that he does not have a house in Agulu, Agulu people offered him communal land, but he refused the offer.

“As the Governor, the Ministry of Land offered him a large expanse of land to build his house in Onitsha, he refused and went on to buy land from the Asikas, where he built his house.

As the Governor, Anambra Housing Corporation offered him a large land at Awka, he refused. I still have the offer letter and Obi’s letter rejecting such offer and in fact explaining to them that it is morally wrong for Chief Executives to directly benefit from such offers.

“As the Governor, he was asked to bring Architectural drawing of a dream home that would be built for him in Ngozika Estate by those with vast interest in the State, he refused.

“The other day, I read people eulogizing the former President of America, Barrack Obama, who packed into a rented house. Not many Nigerians know that today Obi lives in rented house in Abuja and Lagos.

Those fools writing about 25 acres of land donated by Obi should know that such things do not move him, yet he has the resources to buy their entire villages.

“As the Governor of Anambra State, Obi gave out lands to numerous foreign investors that he attracted to the State. Rather than encourage them to attract more for the benefit of Anambra State, look at what they feed to the public in the name of propaganda.”

