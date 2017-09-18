Obiano assures Muslim Community of Peaceful Co-existence

MUSLIMS in Anambra State have been assured of adequate protection against any external invasion.

Obiano said this in a meeting between the Anambra State government and t

he Muslim community in Awka.

Addressing them, Obiano explained that the essence of the meeting was to strengthen the relationship between the state government and non-indigenes, especially the Muslim Community.

The governor, who was represented by Greg Obi, commissioner for local government, chieftaincy and community affairs, said the state had been enjoying economic stability as a result of the peace and security attracted by his administration.

“Anambra will continue to be peaceful and secured. You are assured that your life and investments in the state are highly secured. But I urge you to report any clandestine or suspicious activity for immediate attention,” Obiano urged.

Christopher Idigo, traditional ruler of Aguleri, said “Nigeria belongs to everybody and it is important that we build on such platform to achieve unity of purpose. “I urge you to maintain peaceful relationship with the traditional rulers in your various communities.’’

Idigo, who warned against utterances that would ignite violence and distort the peace in the state, charged herdsmen to avoid destroying people’s farm, and pay compensation when needed.

Garba Haruna, special assistant to the governor on Muslem religion, commended the leadership qualities of Governor Obiano.

He added that Obiano had shown them unprecedented love and always involved them in decision-making.

Gidado Sadiq, Sarkin Fulani in Anambra, noted that “Gov. Obiano has exposed us to true meaning of governance’’.

Iliasu Imam, leader, Hausa community in Onitsha, and Abdulsahman Sabairu 111, Oba Yoruba in Onitsha, urged Anambra people to reciprocate the love by supporting governor’s second term bid.

Gibson Nwosu, traditional ruler of Awka, commended Hausa community for their cooperation.

He pledged to sustain regular meetings with them to engender harmonious relationship.

– Sept 18, 2017 @ 19:48 GMT /