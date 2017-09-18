Obiano donates N2m to Kidney Patient

UKAMAKA Irene Unegbu, a kidney patient from Achina, Aguata Local Government Area, LGA, of Anambra State has received succour of N2 million from Governor Willie Obiano’s led administration.

Presenting the cheque to the patient in his office at Aguata, Eche Ezeibe, council chairman, thanked Governor Willie Obiano for his kind heartedness and called on the family to use the money for the purpose it was given.

Chukwuma Umeoji, immediate past chairman of the LG, commended the state and council leadership for their efforts in assisting the less privileged and the needy.

Irene, who was diagnosed of kidney failure at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, COOUTH, Awka, holds a Master’s Degree.

She is also a classroom teacher at a private secondary school in Ekwulobia.

Her uncle, Edwin Okoye thanked the Obiano administration for coming to their rescue and appealed to wealthy individuals in the state to assist them with more funds for the kidney transplant.

Sept 18, 2017 @ 19:54 GMT