Obiano Mourns Ekwueme

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra has described the demise of Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, former vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as a huge loss to Nigeria.

Reacting to news of Ekwueme’s death from his Aguleri country home where he was for last Saturday’s Governorship Election, Obiano said he had yet to come to terms with reality of Ekwueme’s demise.

“It was hard to contemplate the void that his passage has created.`A great Iroko has fallen. Nigeria has lost a statesman. Ndigbo have lost an illustrious son. Anambra has lost a father.

“I have lost both a father and friend. I have lost a mentor. This is a big loss on all fronts,” declared Gov. Obiano.

A release signed by James Eze, senior special assistant, Media, Obiano who narrated the direct influence that late statesman had on him, said: “I was close to Dr Ekwueme. I sought his advice on so many things and he was always ready to help.

“He attended every major event we have held over the past three years in our efforts to make Anambra a better place. You always knew where you stood with him on any issue. His death is a big personal loss to me.”

He lamented that the elder statesman passed away at a trying period in the life of the nation, when his bridge-building talent was most needed.

Describing him as the `architect’ of a balanced Nigeria, Obiano observed that only few Nigerians living or dead could match Dr Ekwueme’s contributions to fair and just federation in the nation’s endless search for peace and equity.

He pointed out that even in his last days, Ekwueme fought gallantly to ensure that equity prevailed in his home state, Anambra.

He spoke out fearlessly in favour of sustaining the geopolitical balance that has entrenched peace in the state.

“Dr Ekwueme’s life is an open book that should inspire generations of Nigerians who need a beacon to guide them into evolving as true patriots, willing to make sacrifices for the greatness of the country.

“He is an icon whose place is assured in our hearts in Anambra State,’’ Gov. Obiano observed.

According to him, Dr Ekwueme’s legacy will never die because whenever the story of modern Nigeria is told, Alex Ekwueme’s name will resonate.

“I wish to express my deep condolences to the illustrious Ekwueme family and the people of Oko, his home town and to Ndi Anambra in general ‘Ndonu Ndi Anambra’.

He adds: “I pray God Almighty to give us the fortitude to bear this grave loss’’.

– Nov 20, 2017 @ 18:28 GMT |