Obiano, Pillar of Support to NDLEA Operations in Anambra

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano has been a pillar of support in the operations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Anambra State, Momodu Sule, commander of the agency said in Awka on Monday.

Sule, who paid a courtesy call on Anali Chude, Anambra State attorney-general and commissioner for justice, said the NDLEA had recorded tremendous successes in eliminating the distributive aspects of the crime in the state.

“Anambra State government has been of tremendous support in providing logistics – accommodation, vehicles and general operational needs of the NDLEA in the state. Because of the support, we are always able to arrest and successfully prosecute up to 30 offenders annually.

“This has also invariably impacted positively in routing out criminals and criminal-minded elements in the state,’’ he said.

He confirmed that Governor Obiano had since allocated a parcel of land free of charge to the NDLEA and even allotted N120 million for the construction of the Rehabilitation Centre in the state.

“It is perhaps the economic recession in the country that has made it difficult for the cash to be released for the commencement of the Rehab Centre,’’ he said.

Sule said that the most commonly abused drugs on the streets of Anambra are cocaine, heroine, cannabis (Indian hemp), monkey-tail (a mix of cannabis and Local gin (Ogororo), tramadol and wide abuse of cough syrups.

On students’ involvement with drug use and abuse, he said the Agency had cordially collaborated with tertiary institutions in the state to organise enlightenment programmes aimed at stemming the use of drugs.

He said the governor had approved the setting up of drug-free clubs in secondary schools as part of efforts to discourage use of drugs among the youths.

Responding, Chude confirmed that his ministry and the agency had existing cordial relationship, saying: “We are working together to ensure that state is rid of all bad elements and drug-related offences.’’

– Sept 18, 2017 @ 19:41 GMT /