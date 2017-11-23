Obiano’s Victory ignites Love for APGA by Anambra People

CHINEDU Obigwe, national coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, on November 21, said that Obiano’s marvellous performance in office lured many to vote massively for him.

It was also the love for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, as a political party that motivated Ndi Anambra to ensure victory.

Obigwe made the call while commending Oseloka Obaze of the People Democratic Party, PDP, for his decision to concede defeat.

Obigwe, however, congratulated Obiano, noting that Obaze’s decision not to go to court was ‘a good one’.

“I call on Governor Peter Obi and Chief Arthur Eze to accept the defeat of their political `godsons’ and congratulate the governor.

“Governor Obiano will definitely use his second term mandate to surpass his first term achievements.’’

Obigwe adds: “I am happy for the consensus decision of the trio –Oseloka Obaze, Osita Chidoka and Tony Nwoye not to overheat the polity by challenging the decision of Anambra electorate.

“History has been made in Anambra with Obiano’s victory in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.’’

Obiano stands as the first governor in the state that scored 21-21 in the history of the state’s governorship elections.

“Such victory is uncommon and will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the state and keen watchers of events in the state”.

Nov 23, 2017 @ 17:41 GMT |