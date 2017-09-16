Ohanaeze declares IPOB Not a Terrorist Organisation, Commiserates with Bereaved Families

THE Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo after rose from their meeting today with a declaration that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is not a terrorists organisation as well as deploring the deployment of army to the South East.

The declaration was contained in a nine-point communique signed by John Nnia Nwodo, president general and Uche Okwukwu, secretary general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo released after their meeting in Enugu, September 16.

The communique said: “that the Imeobi resolved that IPOB is not a terrorist organisation. There are processes under extant national and international laws, especially the Terrorism Prevention Act 2011, as Amended in 2015 to determine whether a group is or not a terrorist organisation.”

According to the Ohanaeze, “the decision of the Nigerian Army to commence Operation Python Dance in the South East at this point in time is regrettable and called for immediate termination of the exercise. That military option is never a solution to problem of nation-building. We refer for instance to the goings on in Spain, Scotland and other parts of the world to reaffirm that only through dialogue can the national question be resolved. Consequently, we condemn all acts of violence in pursuance of freedom of expression.

The rest of the communique reads: “That Imeobi notes with great concern the continued policy of marginalisation of South East Nigeria as the basic cause of the renewed agitation by the separatist groups.

“That the unfortunate loss of lives during the Armed forces intervention is deplorable and Imeobi sympathise with the bereaved families

“That it is the sole responsibility of the police in every democracy is to maintain law and order and protection of lives and property of its citizens and Ohanaeze leadership to douse the tension in the South East zone are noted and commended and urged them to continue in their efforts until normalcy is restored.

“That a united Nigeria under a restructured federal system of government that guarantees justice, equity and fairness is the best system for this country. Accordingly, Ohanaeze is mandated to organise a Special Summit soonest of Igbo nation in support of the restructuring agenda.

“That Imeobi supports all the resolutions of the Southern Elders’ Forum.

“That Imeobi approved the dissolution of the National Executives of Youth and women Wings of Ohanaeze.”