Onjewu Dickson is spokesman Of Atiku Care Foundation Chairman

ALIYU Ibn Abbas, the national chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, has approved the appointment of Jacob Onjewu Dickson, the foundation’s Zonal Director Media & Publicity North West, as the spokesperson of the national chairman.

The announcement was made in a statement which he personally signed, and which also announced five other promotions/appointments.

“In order to promote good working relationship, cooperation, cohesion and unity amongst the Excos of the Atiku Care Foundation, ACF, the National Chairman Amb. Aliyu Ibn Abbas has approved the appointments and redeployment of some key executives.

“ASP Asuquo Iyang the deputy zonal director South-South is now the National Director in Charge of Security Affairs.

“Comrade Idris Musa Gusau has been appointed as the Deputy National Director of Contact & Mobilisation,” the statement said.

It also informed that Fasiya Aliyu the deputy national director, Child Care Development, has been promoted to the office the national director Child Care Development.

Similarly, Maryam Khalid, the deputy national director of Women Affairs, has been redeployed to the Child Care Development as national deputy director.

“Hon. Nimota Olayemi the Lagos State Chairperson has been promoted to the office of National Deputy Director of Women Affairs,” it said.

It would be recalled that Onjewu Dickson, who is the online editor of the New Nigerian Newspapers was few months ago promoted from the Kaduna State Director Media and Publicity to Zonal Director of same designation.

The statement said that the appointments and deployments are with immediate effect.

– Dec. 4, 2017 @ 17:57 GMT