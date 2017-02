–

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo has sent a message to the all those protesting on the economic situation in Nigeria saying that he has heard their entire cry loud and clear. Ag President speaking through his Senior Special Assistant-Media and Publicity Laolu Akande on his twitter handle said “We hear you loud and clear,” Ag. President Osinbajo to Nigerians on the streets, as he opens Private Sector forum just now in Aso Rock.

