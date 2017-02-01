Osinbajo Swears in Five NPC Commissioners

–

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, February 1, swore in five commissioners of the National Population Commission, NPC.

The event was held at the Council Chamber before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Those who took oath of office were Eyitayo Oyetunji, Benedict Ukpong, Haliru Bala, Patricia Iyanya and Gloria Izonfo.

After they took oath of office, Osinbajo immediately proceeded for group photograph with them.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in line with Section 154 (1) of the Constitution forwarded their names to the National Assembly.

The Senate had also confirmed the quintet for the appointments.

— Feb 1, 2017 @ 14:55 GMT

|