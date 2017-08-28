Osun Puts Up 648 Rams For Sale During Eid-El-Kabir

THE GOVERNMENT of Osun State has concluded arrangements to provide about 648 healthy rams for the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir festival.

The programme tagged O’RAM done through the Selema Oloba Ranch, Iwo raises highly fattened rams breed and vaccinated within two months.

According to Sola Omidiran, managing director of Selema Oloba Ranch, the 648 rams breed in the ranch were acquired from various parts of Nigeria’s northern region.

He explained that during the fattening period, animals add 15kg more weight to their system enhancing their capacity and body shape to provide more beef to its consumers.

Omidiran said that in line with the government’s quest to generate revenue for the state, the company had attracted partnerships with a wide range of leading online stores to ensure adequate marketing for its animals.

He said: “In a bid to enhance our marketing strategies, we have gone to partner with varying online stores with our website https://www. selemafarmfresh.com, or online sites like Jumia, Ebano Supermaket, Red and Green Butchery and Lekki Farms.

“With all what we are doing, we can assure you that we will give you value for money. There will be nowhere else you will find rams that are of good quality like these other than the Selema Farms.

“We have animals in four different categories that are going for different prices that are for sale. We have the Bronze category of about 25-30kg for about N45,000; the Silva Category of 31-36kg for N60,000; Gold category of 37-43kg for N70,000 and the Platinum of 44-50kg for N80,000.”

Aside the rams, Omidina added that there were also goats, cattle as well as tomatoes, onions, pepper and the rest as part of the fresh products under the Selema Farms Fresh category.

It will be recalled that the O’Rams and Livestock project is part of the multi various sectors of the Osun Rural Enterprise and Agricultural Programme O’REAP, a cardinal point of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s six-point integral action plan.

– Aug 28, 2017 @ 11:31 GMT