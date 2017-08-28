OurMumuDonDo Protesters Storm EFCC, ask FG to Repatriate Allison-Madueke

#OURMUMUDONDO protesters led by Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy on Monday, August 28, stormed the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Abuja demanding the repatriation of Diezani Allison-Madueke, a former minister of Petroleum Resources.

Allison-Madueke, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan, is being investigated for a series of multi-billion dollar fraud and money laundering offences in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A court in Nigeria has ordered the forfeiture of many properties allegedly linked to the former minister which are believed to have been acquired with stolen wealth.

Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore, her associates and alleged co-conspirators, have also been linked to corrupt practices worth billions of dollars.

– Aug 28, 2017 @ 12:36 GMT