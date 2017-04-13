Oyeyemi Calls for Safe Driving During Easter

CONCERNED with the high rate of speed-related crashes being recorded in the country, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi has admonished Nigerians, especially motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations during the Easter celebration to ensure safe and hitch free movement of people.

The Corps Marshal stated this in his Easter message in which he congratulated all Christians on the celebration. He urged all road users to observe traffic rules and regulations for crash and obstruction-free festivity.

According to Bisi Kazeem, head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Oyeyemi says, noticeable cases of speed-related crashes in the country call for concerted efforts by all concerned to avoid death and injuries that characterise festive period.

The Corps Marshal specially identified Kaduna-Abuja road as one of the corridors where recurrence of speed-induced crashes is still worrisome, thereby undermining the safety campaigns of the Corps. He assures however, that appropriate measures are being taken to address the menace.

The Corps Marshal stressed that as part of the strategies for effective management of traffic during the celebration, adequate personnel and logistics provisions have been made and 104 commands identified.

He added that all Zebra formations/Road Traffic Crash Clinics as well as necessary rescue and enforcement logistics of the Corps have been mobilised to ensure that the fifteen (15) minutes response time to distress calls is achieved. He directed all the FRSC Field Commands to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure effective management of traffic during the celebration.

Oyeyemi appealed to members of the public to immediately report emergency cases to the FRSC Call Centre through its Toll-Free line: 122 or 0700-CALL-FRSC-0700-2255-3772 for prompt response. He wishes all Nigerians happy celebration.

— Apr 13, 2017 @ 17:35 GMT

|