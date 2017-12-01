PDP Convention: South-South group accuses Jonathan of plotting against Secondus

THE South-South Coalition for Good Governance has raised alarm over a clandestine move to scuttle the chance of Uche Secondus emerging as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic, PDP, in the December 9, national convention of the party‎.

‎The group in a statement signed by John Boma-Harrison, its co-ordinator, and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the‎ grand plot was being hatched by former President Goodluck Jonathan, using some of his northern allies.

The South-South group accused the former president of mobilising northern delegates against the candidacy of Secondus, who is a fellow Southerner and a proud son of the Niger Delta.

‎While condemning the former president’s alleged divisive attitude, the group wondered why he would move against his own fellow Ijaw brother who enjoys the overwhelming support of majority of PDP supporters across the country.

It observed that because of the popularity of Secondus and his rich profile in party politics, he has been tipped as the possible winner of the December 9, national convention, which is about a week away.

The organisation advised Jonathan to desist from his anti-Secondus campaign especially his attempt to mobilise northern delegates to vote against him.

It called on the former president to concentrate on playing the role of a statesman rather than engage in subterfuge and unbridled politicking‎ which will further dent his image.

Part of the group’s statement read: “We have uncovered a plot by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to scuttle the chances of the most accepted candidate for the position of national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus‎.

“We have it on good authority that the former president is using northern delegates to mobilise against Secondus who hails from the South and an Ijaw man like him. We are disappointed in him but we want to use this medium to advise him to retrace his steps. He is a statesman so he should play that role.”

– Dec. 1, 2017 @ 16:32 GMT