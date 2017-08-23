PDP Ward Congress holds without Rancor in Anambra

THE ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, held on Monday in the 326 wards in Anambra State and conducted by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led committee was has recorded no rancor or conflict – contrary to the prediction of the opposition parties.

The election was put together to select three delegates per ward that would participate in the party’s gubernatorial primary election.

While monitoring the exercise in some local government areas, it was observed that the congress was held at the designated venues in a peaceful and transparent manner.

The peaceful and orderly conduct of the party members might not however be unconnected with the warning by the Wike committee that any aspirant and their supporters that fomented trouble during the exercise would be disqualified.

The governor of Ekiti State and chairman, PDP Governors Forum, Ayo Fayose, who is also a member of the committee, had while addressing the party members and aspirants at the party secretariat in Awka warned that violence from any camp would not be tolerated.

Fayose and Wike had said in unison: “Our position is that if you are linked to violence you are disqualified not only in that ward but in the whole process you are gone. Our report will show it that you are an enemy of the party. It is better to go into this election peacefully than to start fighting each other. We are not prepared for that.”

Collation of results, which commenced on Monday night, was concluded today.

When contacted, Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee in Anambra, Professor ABC Nwosu, said the Governor Wike-led committee was the rightful authority to comment on the ward congress but he expressed gratitude to the committee for ensuring order and transparent handling of the exercise.

He hailed members of the party and the aspirants for the peaceful conduct of the exercise. – News Express

– Aug 23, 2017 @ 5 :15 GMT /