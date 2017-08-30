Police invite Misau for verification of his retirement letter

THE POLICE Service Commission has invited the Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Misau, to appear before its Special Panel investigating allegations of corruption in special promotions in the Nigeria Police Force.

The senator is expected to appear before the panel on September 6, 2017 at 11.00am, according to a statement on Wednesday by the commission spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

Misau was invited to appear before the panel with the original copy of his letter of retirement from the force for authentication.

The Senator had accused the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris of pocketing N120 billion annually as payments for special security services rendered by the police to corporate organisations and Very Important Personalities.

He also accused the PSC Chairman, Mike Okiro of incompetence and corruption.

The Senator had presented to journalists a letter of retirement dated March 5, 2014 signed by a former official of the commission, Mrs. Garos Logam.

But the commission in its letter signed by the Chairman of the Special Panel, Justice Olufunlola Adekeye, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, stated that “the immediate issue for investigation is the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement supposed to have emanated from the Police Service Commission in connection with this (Misau’s) retirement”.

The letter was titled, Re: Retirement from the Nigeria Police Force of AP 57300 DSP Mohammed Isah Hamma – Invitation to appear before Police Service Commission Panel.

The commission said it received correspondence from the NPF Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters dated August 28, 2017 relating to the senator’s retirement from the force.

The commission explained that it was the only organ saddled with the statutory responsibility of issuing retirement letters to all police officers except the IG.

The letter read, “The Police Service Commission, the only organ saddled with the statutory responsibility of issuing letters of retirement to all police officers except the IG, has a vital role to play in determining the authenticity of this letter.” – Punch

– Aug 30, 2017 @ 19:35 GMT