More reactions Trail Obiano’s Victory

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for providing a level playing ground for smooth conduct of the November 18, governorship election in Anambra.

Michael Ndubuisi, deputy transition committee chairman, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, LGA, who gave the indication at Ozubulu, said the President’s action had earned him respect.

He urged other states to key into the Anambra electoral experience to enhance democracy across the country.

Ndubuisi felicitated with the governor on his victory and urged him to consolidate on his good track record of excellence.

A teacher from Ozubulu, Chinyere Okwuoma, described Gov. Obiano as the teachers’ choice, given his prompt payment of their salaries.

Nov 23, 2017 @ 17:34 GMT |