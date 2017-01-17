Real Reason Why FG Fired Jim Obazee –AGF

–

MORE than a week after the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye announced a new overseer for Nigeria; the Federal Government has given reason why the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, was fired from his post.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, told Vanguard on Tuesday in Abuja that Obazee did not get approval before implementing the FRC code, which was yet to be approved by a board. – Vanguard

