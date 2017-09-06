Recession ends Only When Nigerians Can Eat Three Square Meals – Atiku

EX-VICE President Atiku Abubakar has taken a swipe at the news of Nigeria’s exit of the recession, saying until every Nigerian can eat three square meals daily with little efforts, it is not yet time for celebration. Atiku said this in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle.

He had tweeted, “As a Nigerian, investor and employer of labour, the news of Nigeria’s official emergence from the recession is most welcome. The news is surely a boost for Nigeria — it tells investors, local and foreign, that our economy is worth investing in.

“While we rejoice, it’s also important to recognise that economic weakness at the bottom of the pyramid remains. Inflation is still high. We must continue working hard to expand economic opportunity for all Nigerians.

“When all Nigerians can eat three square meals, that’s when the real recession ends. We have work to do.” – Punch

– Sept 6, 2017 @ 18:05 GMT