Road Construction to commence around Obosi Axis

WORK is soon to commence at Pope John Paul, Ukegbu, Ben Aghaeze and Ayika streets in Awada Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area, LGA, of Anambra State.

This was made known during a Holy mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Awada Obosi, to mark the 10th year priestly anniversary of Vincent Ezenwaka, a reverend father by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

He noted that work has commenced on Mgbemena Street, adding that massive construction work was ongoing at Obosi erosion site to ensure proper control.

Obiano announced the commencement of the installation of a 32 KVA high tension line from Awada, Obosi to Nnewi and South LGAs.

The project would cover about 35 communities in Nnewi North and South, as well as some parts of Idemilli and Ihiala council areas of the state.

The governor noted that although the project was a Federal Government project but that his government decided to undertake it.

This according to him, is because of the impact it will have on his industrialisation vision.

Obiano said that the project when completed would aim at 15 to 16 hours daily power supply to the communities.

He assured that the project would be completed in about a month or less.

The governor added that this would be added to the 36 communities in Orumba North and South, which the government had provided power supply through dedicated Oji River Power Station.

He said also that in his second term, he would commence the dualisation of major roads in Nnewi, Awka and Onitsha to make for free flow of traffic in those cities.

He said that eight bridges would be constructed in the three senatorial zones of the state. He added that all these had been factored into 2018 state budget.

Earlier in a homily, Emmanuel Obimma, parish priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi, Umudioka, urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and to always pray for peaceful conduct of the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

