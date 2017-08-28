Sagay Lambasts Those Asking For Allison-Madueke’s Repatriation

ITSE Sagay, SAN, a professor of Law and chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, has slammed the #OurMumuDonDo protesters over their demand for the repatriation of Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former minister of Petroleum Resources, from the United Kingdom.

Allison-Madueke is being investigated for corruption in both Nigeria and the US.

The group, which is led by Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy, a maverick entertainer, is demanding for her repatriation.

Sagay said the demands were not made with good faith.

“Their demand is not only unrealistic but it is not even being done in good faith.

“These people are hostile to the anti-corruption struggle and are hoping that if Diezani is brought here, there will be difficulty in getting her convicted,” he said.

– Aug 28, 2017 @ 13:55 GMT