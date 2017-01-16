Saraki Calls on Leaders to Renew Social Contract with Citizens

–

AS the World Economic Forum, WEF, commences in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, January 17, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, president of the Senate, has called on leaders around the world, particularly Nigeria, to renew their commitment to their citizens, in-line with the 2017 theme of the Forum which seeks to promote “Responsive and Responsible Leadership.”

Saraki, in a statement by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his special adviser on Media and Publicity, stressed the importance of responsive leadership, stating that both elected and appointed public servants must see their offices as a responsibility to better the lives of the people that they represent using the legislative and policy instruments at their disposal.

“Over the years, WEF has helped to shape the global economic agenda,” he said, adding: “This year, by choosing a theme that challenges leaders to become more sensitive to their people, WEF has demonstrated that there is a need for all public servants across all levels to implement policies and laws that have direct benefits to the citizenry.

“On our part, the 8th Senate will continue to work assiduously to pass laws that will put more of our people back at work, create a sustainable economic structure for future generations of Nigeria, and reduce poverty. We must all re-affirm our commitment to a better Nigeria, and re-new our social contract to the citizens by being quick to react to their concerns, and being sensitive to their demands.”

This week, the eighth Senate has two of its 11 economic priority bills up for various stages of consideration. According to the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable, when passed, the 11 bills will have a combined effect of creating 7.5 million jobs around the country, and reducing poverty by up to 16.4 percent.

— Jan 16, 2017 @ 17:54 GMT

|