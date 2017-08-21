Saraki welcomes Buhari, says: “President’ll Resume With Greater Vigour”

ABUBAKAR Bukola Saraki, president of the Senate, has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria.

Saraki, in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, special adviser on Media and Publicity to the senate president, thanked God for the safe return and recovery of Buhari and reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to continue working alongside him in achieving objectives aimed at improving the standard of living of Nigerians and overall development of the country.

“I thank Almighty Allah for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari back whole, hale and hearty. I am thoroughly delighted that President Buhari has returned home after his medical vacation”, the Senate President said, “I was privileged to have met him twice in London during the period of the vacation. After our first meeting, I told Nigerians there was no cause for alarm. After our recent lengthy meeting on Thursday this week, I informed Nigerians that Mr. President’s return home was imminent.

“In all, we must thank Almighty God for sparing all our lives and granting Mr. President a most remarkable recovery. His return marks a new lease of life for this administration. I am confident that Mr. President will resume with even more vigour to pursue an economic agenda that will improve the welfare of all Nigerians.

“On our part, the Senate is ready to work closely with the Executive and bend over backwards to support Mr. President. I congratulate all Nigerians on Mr. President’s return

“We thank the Acting President for his hard work in holding fort and steering the ship of governing the nation during this period.”

“May the Almighty Allah continue to bless our nation, and give our President, Muhammadu Buhari, the strength and wisdom to lead us successfully ” the Senate President said.

Aug 21, 2017 @ 9:50 GMT