Scores of Boko Haram Members arrested in Kano – Ganduje

SCORES of members of the Boko Haram sect were arrested in Kano within the few days of Sallah festivities.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, who said this at the annual Hawan Nassarawa on Sunday, September 3, said the insurgents invaded the state to launch attacks during the Sallah celebrations.

“The arrested insurgents were taken to Abuja this morning (yesterday) for further investigation. Possibly, these insurgents were from Sambisa forest and their plan was to launch another coordinated attack on Kano during Sallah celebrations,” Ganduje said.

The governor said the arrest followed series of security tip-offs, explaining, “The security agencies received reports of suspicious movements of strange faces in the state. Having got the information, the security personnel intensified intelligence gathering and they did not relent in their efforts until they foiled the evil mission and arrested the insurgents in various parts of the capital metropolis.”

The governor said the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had achieved a lot in addressing the security challenges bedevilling the country, and that the Kano State Government in collaboration with security agencies had also recorded tremendous success in the same direction.

Earlier, Muhammadu Sanusi ll, the Emir of Kano, called on the general public to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

He advised government to promote agricultural activities so that youths could be gainfully engaged.

He said: “Government at all levels should pay serious attention to agriculture through provision of adequate fertilizers and other agricultural inputs to farmers.”

– Sept 4, 2017 @ 9:17 GMT |