Senator Tinubu warns against Futile Search for Greener Pastures

SENATOR Oluremi Tinubu representing Lagos Central Senatorial District has urged young Nigerians intending to leave the country illegally in search of greener pastures abroad to have a rethink, given recent developments in Libya.

Many young Nigerians planning to transit to Europe through that North African country are said to have been turned into slaves and subjected to inhuman treatment by Libyan nationals who demand outrageous amount to allow them a passage.

Senator Tinubu urged such restive Nigerians to be patient, saying the country would be great again.

This is contained in a message to Nigerians on the occasion of the celebration of Maulid Nabiyy, the birth of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

In a statement on Thursday, Senator Tinubu said: “I celebrate with Muslim faithful in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole on the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

“The birth of the Holy Prophet marks the beginning of the great life of service and teaching which he led. It is a time that calls for reflection on the purpose of his birth, life, teachings and laid down tenets.

“We must at this time, continue to pray for the peace and prosperity of our country, Nigeria. In the light of the recent spotlight on slave trade on the African continent, we must also pray for our brothers and sisters who are being held against their will in these far-away lands.

“I also want to use this medium to encourage those intending to leave Nigeria illegally in search of greener pastures – Be patient. NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN.

“Thus, I enjoin you all at this time and always, to embody Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)’s teachings on love, peace, tolerance, faithfulness and holy living.

“I wish you all happy Maulid Nabiyy and the blessings of the season”.

– Nov. 30, 2017 @ 18:38 GMT